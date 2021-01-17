The Washington economy is currently facing a recession, fueled in part by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2020, the Washington State Senate established a special committee, focused on evaluating and responding to the economic crisis facing our state.
The Washington State Senate Special Committee on Economic Recovery is chaired by Senator David Frockt, who spoke with KHQ's Christian Saez today about how the committee plans to respond to the current crisis.
Frockt says that the committee's job is to recommend action to state lawmakers, helping guide them in their decisions moving forward. He says that some of the committees recommendations are tailored for immediate proposals, while some of the recommendations are built with long-term goals in mind.
Of the topics addressed in the committee's new report, released Thursday, they discuss five categories below:
- Focus on those at risk of immediate housing, food, child care or job crisis.
- Provide relief for small businesses and support hospitality and leisure.
- Support the aerospace and manufacturing sectors.
- Address health care needs.
- Expand internet access
In the interview, Frockt dove deeper into the state's support for local businesses and restaurants struggling due to the state's current COVID-19 guidelines. Among the recommendations included in the report was temporarily suspending liquor licenses, providing a break on insurance premiums for unemployment, and increasing legislation on allowing businesses to return to limited capacity as soon as safely possible.
He also says that it is imperative for lawmakers to work together to find a solution that supports the health and safety of both the citizens and the economic growth of Washington.
Frockt also says that it is essential for the state to continue to improve on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, working directly with the federal government to ensure as many people in the state can be successfully vaccinated.
