Washington State Cougars safety Bryce Beekman (26) reacts after he stopped Arizona State Sun Devils running back A.J. Carter (25) for a one yard loss for a third down stop during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. ASU won the game 38-34 (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN, Wash. - Bryce Beekman, a defensive back who was set to enter his senior year for the Washington State football team, has died at 22.

Theo Lawson with our partners at the Spokesman-Review confirmed with Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth that Beekman passed away Tuesday night in Pullman.

Details aren't immediately available, but Opgenorth told S-R that further info would be released by the Whitman County Coroner's Office.

Beekman is listed as a redshirt senior on WSU's 2020 spring roster. He is a safety from Baton Rouge, La. who previously attended Arizona Western Junior College.

Beekman started 13 games in 2019 for WSU during his junior year, recording 60 tackles, two pass break-ups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception. 

WSU players took to Twitter to pay tribute to their teammate Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“25x26 forever,” fellow defensive back Skyler Thomas posted, referencing Thomas’ No. 25 and Beekman’s No. 26.

“Fly high. Forever my dawg,” tweeted wide receiver Renard Bell.

