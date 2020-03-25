PULLMAN, Wash. - Bryce Beekman, a defensive back who was set to enter his senior year for the Washington State football team, has died at 22.
Theo Lawson with our partners at the Spokesman-Review confirmed with Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth that Beekman passed away Tuesday night in Pullman.
I've been able to confirm through Pullman Police that Bryce Beekman, a redshirt senior on #WSU's football team, has died. Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth expects the coroner's office to release more information soon, including the cause of death. Beekman was 22 years old.— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 25, 2020
Details aren't immediately available, but Opgenorth told S-R that further info would be released by the Whitman County Coroner's Office.
Beekman is listed as a redshirt senior on WSU's 2020 spring roster. He is a safety from Baton Rouge, La. who previously attended Arizona Western Junior College.
Beekman started 13 games in 2019 for WSU during his junior year, recording 60 tackles, two pass break-ups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception.
WSU players took to Twitter to pay tribute to their teammate Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
25x26 forever 🤞🏽🕊— Skyler Thomas (@Skydollaa) March 25, 2020
“25x26 forever,” fellow defensive back Skyler Thomas posted, referencing Thomas’ No. 25 and Beekman’s No. 26.
“Fly high. Forever my dawg,” tweeted wide receiver Renard Bell.
Fly High 👼🏽❤️ Forever My Dawg🤞🏾💯— Renard Bell (@RenardBell_) March 25, 2020
