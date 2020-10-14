UPDATE: OCT. 15 AT 10 A.M.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson released the following statement on Washington State Supreme Court's decision to strike down $30 car tabs:
“I’m proud of my legal team, who worked long hours to defend the will of the voters, arguing successfully at the trial court that Initiative 976 was constitutional. To be candid, we knew this would be a difficult case. I-976 is the latest in a long list of Eyman tax initiatives struck down by the courts. In fact, Tim Eyman has never written a successful tax initiative that passed legal muster. Every one of his tax initiatives has been thrown out or partially blocked by the courts. Tim Eyman will, of course, do what he has done throughout this case — blame everyone but himself. He will again blame my outstanding legal team, even though the Supreme Court allowed interveners to present Eyman’s arguments. He will again blame my office for language in the ballot title that he specifically requested to be included in the title, and that was pulled word-for-word from his initiative. He should look in the mirror and apologize to voters for once again sending them an initiative that failed to survive a legal challenge and deliver on its promises.”
UPDATE: OCT. 15 AT 9 A.M.
The Washington State Supreme Court decided that: "I-976 violates article II, section 19 because it contains multiple subjects and an inaccurate ballot title. Accordingly, we reverse in part and remand to the trial court for further proceedings consistent with this opinion."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
In a very important decision expected to be made on Thursday, the Washington State Supreme Court will vote on whether or not to approve Initiative 976, which would lower the cost of vehicle tabs to $30.
Although this seems appealing to most drivers in the state of Washington, the initiative has received some heavy backlash from state officials as it would effectively cut funding to state transportation by nearly $4 billion.
In response to the announcement of this initiative, Gov. Inslee postponed all transportation projects that hadn't been started yet.
"It is clear that the majority of voters objected to current car tab levels. It is also clear that this vote means there will be adverse impacts on our state transportation system" said Inslee when asked his thoughts on the initiative.
In the previous weeks leading up to Tuesdays election, government groups and lawmakers executed a campaign to inform the public of the issues with I-976, and how that would negatively affect transportation funding. The campaign itself costed $4.8 million in advertisement spending, reported the Spokesman-Review.
Since then, Inslee has paused any non-essential spending while officials review of the budget. Lawmakers are now scrambling to prepare for a $4 billion cut to the budget and many are saying this will drastically change how the state handles transportation.
Stay tuned for more updates on this important decision being made Thursday in Washington's Supreme Court.
