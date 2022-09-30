Washington State Supreme Court to hold oral arguments at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Supreme Court will visit Gonzaga University and hold arguments on Oct. 5-6.
On Oct. 5, justices will host an open Q&A for all Gonzaga students, including an opportunity for students to mingle with the justices at the end. The Q&A will run from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the Gaffney Room in the Volkar Center.
On Oct. 6, the court will hear cases at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., in the Barbieri Courtroom in the law school building.
Following oral arguments, some justices will participate in the Red Mass at St. Aloysius Church at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, with a reception to follow at Cataldo Hall.