Washington State Supreme Court to hold oral arguments at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Supreme Court will visit Gonzaga University and hold arguments on Oct. 5-6. 

On Oct. 5, justices will host an open Q&A for all Gonzaga students, including an opportunity for students to mingle with the justices at the end. The Q&A will run from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the Gaffney Room in the Volkar Center.

On Oct. 6, the court will hear cases at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., in the Barbieri Courtroom in the law school building. 

Following oral arguments, some justices will participate in the Red Mass at St. Aloysius Church at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, with a reception to follow at Cataldo Hall.

