HBO has announced a new "24/7 College Football" program, with the Washington State Cougars being one of the four teams featured.
The Emmy-award winning franchise 24/7 takes a focus on college football this fall, with the limited all-access series offering a chronicling of four programs during the season - Florida, Penn State, Arizona State and Washington State.
The series will follow each team as they meet demands and challenges leading up to gameday. The program was announced Wednesday by HBO Sports producer Rick Bernstein.
“For many years, we have been enamored with the story lines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports,” said Bernstein. “Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action. We are excited for the challenge of delivering a four-part series of four different college programs over a four-week period with the production values and storytelling associated with our 24/7 franchise.”
The series will be narrated by Live Schreiber, the voice of HBO Sports Emmy-award winning documentaries as well as the 24/7 and HARD KNOCKS franchises.
Each hour-long episode will document the lives of head coaches Dan Mullen of Florida, James Franklin of Penn State, Herm Edwards of Arizona State, Mike Leach of Washington State as well as players, assistant coaches and more during the regular season.
The series premieres on Oct. 2 starting with the Florida Gators. WSU will be featured on the series finale on Wednesday, Oct. 23, featuring their game week heading into a matchup against Colorado on Oct. 19. Arizona State's episode, third in the HBO lineup on Oct. 16, chronicles their game week against WSU on Oct. 12.
The series will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO Go and partner streaming platforms.
“This is an exciting new chapter for 24/7,” says HBO Sports vice president/senior producer Bentley Weiner. “We will have camera crews embedded with each team for one week of their respective seasons, with edit rooms running simultaneously in New York, to give viewers a revealing and timely look at what goes on behind the scenes at some of the most interesting programs in college football. We’re thrilled to have a representative from the SEC, Big Ten and two Pac-12 schools as part of this new initiative.”
Excited @WSUCougarFB was asked to be featured in this project. It’s a statement about @Coach_Leach & what he has done for #WSU from a national perspective. We have an extraordinary team of young men surrounded & supported by great coaches and staff. Should be fun to 👀! #GoCougs https://t.co/RhUF0fZKIC— Pat Chun (@pat_chun) September 18, 2019