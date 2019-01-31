Washington state to end emissions testing

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington is ending its state emissions test program in 2020, claiming that it's no longer needed following a 15-year phase-out process.

KIRO-TV reports the state first began to phase out emissions testing after the Legislature passed a plan in 2005 to phase it out completely by 2020

The Department of Ecology says despite the end of mandatory emission testing, they believe air quality will continue to improve in the years ahead as newer, cleaner vehicles replace older, less-efficient models.

Since 1982, an emissions test has been a yearly requirement to renew registration for a vehicle in certain counties. After 2020, it will no longer be necessary.

For registrations expiring in 2019, vehicle models from 1995 to 2008 will still need an emissions test in order to renew, excluding motorcycles, Toyota Priuses, Honda Insights, and vehicles over 25 years old.

