PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Cougars will honor Tyler Hilinski on Nov. 23, in what would've been the late quarterback's final home game at Martin Stadium.
Hilinski will be among the seniors recognized during a pregame ceremony prior to the Cougs hosting Oregon State on Saturday, Nov 23.
A post from the non-profit organization Hilinski's Hope suggests Hilinski will have family in attendance, with multiple family members tagged in the Facebook post.
“Thank you Washington State University for remembering Tyler, he sure loved his Cougs and although November 23rd will be an emotional day for us we wouldn’t miss the chance to be with you all in Pullman as Tyler is recognized, along with his fellow seniors, in the community he loved!” the post read.
How Hilinski is honored is to be determined. Typically senior nights entail the players being ushered onto the field alongside family members/friends with photos being taken at midfield.
Hilinski's Hope was started by the family after losing Hilinski to suicide back in January of 2018. The foundation aims to raise awareness for mental illnesses and erase the stigma associated with them.
Hilinski had been expected to become the starter after appearing in eight games for the Cougs during his sophomore year, including a come-from-behind victory over Boise State in a triple-overtime thriller on Sep. 9, 2017. His suicide came less than a month after playing in the Holiday Bowl against No. 16 Michigan State.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, the team has been coordinating with the family since last year to honor Hilinski on Senior Night.
“We’ve always from the beginning planned to have Tyler a part of everything this class celebrated and did together just because that was his class," Mike Leach told reporters at Monday's practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.