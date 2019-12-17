Washington state transportation leaders are proposing a recommendation to state lawmakers to make Washington a pay-by-mile state.
According to the Washington State Transportation Commission, instead of charging drivers by how much gas they consume through the gas tax, this would charge them by how far they drive.
“This is an important first step in ensuring future funding security for Washington’s aging roads and bridges,” said Jerry Litt, chair of the Washington State Transportation Commission.
WSTC has been studying pay by mile for seven years with a recent pilot program of 2,000 drivers who tried out the system. According to the commission, 72 percent of participates said they supported the road usage charge instead of a gas tax.
Gas tax revenue is expected to decline as much as 45 percent by 2035 due to more fuel-efficient vehicles. The commission said the pay by mile charge would pay for the use of the roads.
