Washington State Patrol Trooper, Justin R. Schaffer, died in the line of duty on Tuesday. He was 28.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Schaffer was struck by a vehicle when placing spike strips on I-5 to bring a pursuit to a stop in Chehalis.
He served seven years with the State Patrol.
"Our hearts go out to this grieving family and we recognize the unique sacrifice this family has offered as Justin’s father, Glenn is currently the Chief of Police in the city of Chehalis," the Washington State Patrol wrote on Facebook.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his mother and father, Sheila and Glenn, his brother Brandon and his K9 partner Frankie.
The Washington State Patrol said a memorial service is pending due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
