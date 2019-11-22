PULLMAN, Wash. - Before their Senior Day game kicks off against the Oregon State Beavers, the Washington State University Cougars will be honoring one of their own.
The game on Saturday, November 23, would have been the final home game for their late quarterback, Tyler Hilinski.
According to WSU's Coug Center, the announcement that Hilinski would be honored was made official on a Facebook post by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation.
"Thank you, Washington State University for remembering Tyler, he sure loved his Cougs and although November 23rd will be an emotional day for us we wouldn't miss the chance to be with you all in Pullman as Tyler is recognized, along with his fellow seniors, in the community he loved!" The post said.
According to Coug Center, plans for how Hilinski will be honored are currently unclear, but it seems as though his name will be called out during the procession and his parents will walk onto the
