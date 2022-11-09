PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Director of Athletics, Pat Chun, will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame this November.
Chun is the first Asian-American athletic director to lead a Power 5 school. Under his position, the Cougar athletic program has had six sports reach NCAA championships. Student-athletes have also collected 28 All-America certificates, 79 All-Conference, 461 Academic All-Conference selections and four conference championships, the WSU Insider reported.
“It’s a real honor to be joining such a distinguished group of pioneers who continue to advance Asian representation in their communities and across the nation,” Chun told WSU. “I’m appreciative of President Schulz for bringing me to the WSU family in 2018. The opportunity to serve such an extraordinary group of student-athletes at this incredible institution has been a privilege.”
According to the WSU Insider, "The Asian Hall of Fame overcomes anti-Asian bias by elevating Asian contributions to the community, country, and around the world."
Chun will be inducted on Nov. 18 in Seattle along with former Coug, Krist Novoselic, cofounder of the band Nirvana.