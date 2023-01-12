SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 800,000 people struggle to get access to healthcare in Washington state, simply because of where they live. A Washington State University (WSU) initiative aims to address these healthcare deserts.
According to WSU, Washington state needs 600 new healthcare providers to eliminate this gap in access to care. Rural residents often rely on pharmacies, but many have been forced out of business due to reimbursement problems with insurance companies and government agencies.
WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences' Rural Health Initiative is a $22 million project that seeks to help close the gap in access to healthcare in rural areas. One way the program is accomplishing that goal is by providing scholarships for students training to work in healthcare in areas of significant need.
Michael Sauseda, who served for 20 years in the U.S. Army, is one of those students. After an autoimmune disorder forced Sauseda to leave his role as a special forces medic before he intended to retire, Sauseda was ready to continue to serve.
"These really remote locations spoke to me, and I said if I had the opportunity, I would like to continue to do something when I'm done with the military that I can help folks in need," said Sauseda.
Sauseda's time in the military gave him a lot of the first-hand experiences with rural communities that inspired him to pursue a career in rural health.
Associate Dean Julie Akers is a leader in the program. One of her responsibilities in that role is to place people like Sauseda in the communities where they're most needed.
"As a pharmacist, my ideal goal is there's a pharmacy and a pharmacist in every community," said Akers.
As for Sauseda, Akers said his non-traditional background and love for rural health care will help him serve veterans in rural communities.
"Michael's one of those that will step back and say, 'how does this impact their life; how does this impact their family... how does that impact how they interact with their community?'" said Akers. "It ties directly back to his very sincere love for rural healthcare."
In order to make sure students who receive the scholarship serve rural communities, the funding has strings attached, requiring graduates to serve in eligible areas. That isn't a problem for Sauseda.
"The smaller the smaller the community it seems like the more veterans you find," said Sauseda. "I would love to affect and help central and eastern Washington as much as possible."