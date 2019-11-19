PULLMAN, Wash. - According to Washington State University Vice-President of Communications, Phil Weiler, the University has not ruled out hazing as contributing, or possibly even causing, the death of Sam Martinez. Martinez was found dead in the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity house on Tuesday morning.
KHQ was the first to report that while his time of death is estimated at 4:30am, the first 911 call went out at 8:30am.
Weiler told us on Tuesday that he does not believe there was a substantial delay between the discovery of Sam’s body, by his fraternity brothers, and their call to 911. He believes they acted as quickly as they could to save their friend, up to and including performing CPR until first responders could get there.
Martinez and his fraternity brothers were drinking the night before Sam’s death, but Pullman Police told KHQ that they have ruled out hazing as having played a role. However, late Tuesday Weiler sent us a statement that said “The University’s definition of hazing is different from the Pullman Police Department’s. We are not ruling anything out during this phase of the investigation.”
Weiler did not provide information about when their investigation would be complete and neither did Pullman Police. Both are awaiting a toxicology report that the Whitman County Coroner told us wouldn’t be ready for up to two months.
