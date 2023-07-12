PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has been notified by several third-party vendors that their cybersecurity system was breached and has exposed information of current and prospective students, as well as staff.
The university has set up a website with more information on the incident, which will be updated as they receive more details.
The vendors that have contacted WSU include the National Student Clearinghouse, NSC, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association.
WSU uses NSC for a number of things that include enrollment, degree verification services and student loan reporting requirements. Personal indefinable information and student education records are provided to NSC for part of their work.
NSC also has more information about the incident on their website.
The university expects NSC and Pension Benefit Information to contact impacted individuals directly as required by law.
In the meantime, any member of the WSU community who believes their personal information has been compromised are advised to follow the recommendations of the Federal Trade Commission:
- Closely monitor your credit score
- Place a fraud alert on your accounts
- Freeze your credit at each of the three major credit reporting agencies
- If you believe you are the victim of identify theft, file a police report and notify the Federal Trade Commission
- Block electronic access to your Social Security information