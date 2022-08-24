Washington State University research shows eye test could help screen children for autism

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new study, conducted by researchers at Washington State University's Elson S. Floyd College of medicine, shows that at Measuring how the eyes’ pupils change in response to light, known as the pupillary light reflex, could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children.
First author Georgina Lynch said the study builds on earlier work to support continued development of a portable technology that could provide a quick way to screen children for autism.
“We know that when we intervene as early as ages 18 to 24 months it has a long-term impact on their outcomes,” said Lynch, an assistant professor in the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine. “Intervening during that critical window could be the difference between a child acquiring verbal speech and staying nonverbal. Yet, after 20 years of trying we still have not changed the average age of diagnosis here in the U.S., which is four years old.”
Published in the journal Neurological Sciences, the study tested 36 children aged 6 to 17 who had been previously diagnosed with autism along with a group of 24 typically developing children who served as controls.
Children’s pupillary light reflexes were tested by trained clinical providers. The researchers found children with autism showed significant differences in the time it took for their pupils to constrict in response to light. Their pupils also took longer to return to their original size after light was removed.
While an estimated one in 44 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by age 8, many kids get misdiagnosed or missed altogether due to the subjective nature of the diagnostic process. Having a quick, objective screening method to bolster behavioral screening could help improve the accuracy and speed with which children are diagnosed.