PULLMAN, Wash. - Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) discovered, for the first time ever by scientists, residue from a non-tobacco plant in an archeological pipe. That residue was from Rhus glabra, a plant commonly known as "smooth sumac" that's been smoked in Washington state long before the state was named, for more than 1,400 years.
Unearthed in Central Washington, the Native American pipe also had residue from N. quadrivalvis, a species of tobacco not currently grown in the region, but that's thought to have been widely cultivated in the past.
Until now, the reason for smoking plant mixtures by ancient people in the American northwest was unclear and only speculated.
“Smoking often played a religious or ceremonial role for Native American tribes and our research shows these specific plants were important to these communities in the past,” Korey Brownstein, former WSU Ph.D. student now at the University of Chicago said. “We think the Rhus glabra may have been mixed with tobacco for its medicinal qualities and to improve the flavor of smoke.”
This discovery was possible because of metabolomics-based analysis, a new method that can detect thousands of plant compounds or metabolites in residue collected from pipes, bowls and other archaeological artifacts. Then, the compounds can be used to identify which plants were smoked or consumed.
“Not only does it tell you, 'yes, you found the plant you’re interested in,' but it also can tell you what else was being smoked,” David Gang, a professor in WSU’s Institute of Biological Chemistry and a co-author of the study said. “It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that this technology represents a new frontier in archaeo-chemistry.”
Previously, the identification of ancient plant residues relied on the detection of a limited number of biomarkers, such as nicotine, anabasine, cotinine and caffeine. Gang said the issue with this approach is while the presence of a biomarker like nicotine shows tobacco was smoked, it doesn’t distinguish which species it was.
“Also, if you are only looking for a few specific biomarkers, you aren’t going to be able to tell what else was consumed in the artifact,” Gang said.
In addition to identifying the first non-tobacco plant smoked in an archaeological pipe, the WSU researchers’ work also helps explain the complex evolution of tobacco trade in the American Northwest.
Analysis of a second pipe that was used by people living in Central Washington after Euro-American contact revealed the presence of a different tobacco species, N. rustica, which was grown by native peoples on the east coast of what is now the U.S.
“Our findings show Native American communities interacted widely with one another within and between ecological regions, including the trade of tobacco seeds and materials,” Shannon Tushingham, an assistant professor of anthropology at WSU and co-author of the study said. “The research also casts doubt on the commonly held view that trade tobacco grown by Europeans overtook the use of natively-grown smoke plants after Euro-American contact.”
Moving forward, the WSU researchers’ work could ultimately help scientists studying ancient societies in the Americas and elsewhere around the globe identify which plant species ancient people were consuming. This would provide important information about the evolution of drug use and similar plant-human dynamics.
Closer to home, the WSU team is also putting their work to use, helping confirm connections between ancient plant management practices from before the arrival of Western settlers with cultural traditions of modern indigenous communities such as the Nez Perce.
The researches shared their work with members of the tribe, who used some of the seeds from the study to grow pre-contact tobacco. Smoking tobacco is a sacred tradition for Native American groups, including the Nez Perce, Coville and other northwestern tribes. Before now, it was impossible to tell what type of tobacco their ancestors smokes.
“We took over an entire greenhouse to grow these plants and collected millions of seeds so that the Nez Perce people could reintroduce these native plants back onto their land,” Brownstein said. “I think these kinds of projects are so important because they help build trust between us and tribal communities and show that we can work together to make discoveries.”
