PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) will drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most students beginning in the summer 2023 session.
In a release published to the school's website, WSU said the decision followed a recommendation from the university's Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements won't change for health sciences students.
“Requiring the COVID‑19 vaccine for students was essential during the peak of the pandemic to help protect the health of our communities across the state,” said Joel Schwartzkopf, who oversees Cougar Health Services in his role as assistant vice chancellor of student health and wellbeing. “Our understanding of the virus and the tactics to combat it are evolving and we continue to follow the best available evidence from local, state, and national public health authorities, just as we have done throughout the pandemic.”
The university will continue to encourage students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In the release, WSU noted vaccine boosters can be an important part of combatting the virus, but they are "dependent on so many variables that mandating them would pose significant challenges." The release cited student's age, existing health conditions, when previous vaccines were received and past COVID‑19 infections as factor in to when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends someone should get a booster.
The university also noted that the severity of COVID‑19 infections and the associated strain on healthcare systems have continued to diminish through the end of 2022.
WSU suspended the COVID‑19 vaccine requirement for most employees, contractors, and volunteers last October with the lifting of COVID‑19 emergency orders by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.