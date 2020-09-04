PULLMAN, Wash. - In order to promote inclusivity, Washington State University's (WSU) two visit weekends, which have traditionally been known as Dad's and Mom's Weekends, are being renamed.
According to the university, the visit weekends will now be known as WSU Family Weekends.
The first is scheduled to take place October 9-11, followed by a spring event April 9-11. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the October event will mostly be online but it is scheduled to proceed even with the cancellation of fall sports.
Back in 2019, the university's department of student affairs established a 15-member group to study the ways the visit weekends could be enhanced.
Kari Sampson, assistant director for student experience and external relations, the group's biggest concern was that the traditional names of Dad's and Mom's Weekend didn't reflect non-traditional families.
“For those students who don’t have a mother or a father, calling our visit weekends mom’s and dad’s weekend can be hurtful for them,” Sampson said.
Event partners are also being encouraged to make Family Weekends affordable so all families can participate.
