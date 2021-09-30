The Washington State utility moratorium is coming to an end Thursday night, here are some resources if you need help.
An estimate from the Washington State Department of Commerce said more than a half a million Washington residents are at risk at losing electricity, natural gas, or water service once the moratorium ends.
If you are in need of help with your utility bills there are some resources out there to help:
The federal low-income house energy assistance program is available for those who qualify. Eligibility is determined by household income, household size and heating costs. To apply, visit: fortress.Wa.Gov/com/liheappublic.
The consumer financial protection bureau offers covid-19 financial assistance for rent and utilities. https://www.consumerfinance.gov/
The Washington UTC has more Covid-19 utility assistance resources on their website at utc.Wa.Gov/covidhelp.
Locally, you can also receive help from SNAP: https://www.snapwa.org/