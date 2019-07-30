OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state plans to continue providing the full range of reproductive health care services covered under Title X for the duration of the state's legal challenge against proposed changes.
State leaders informed the Trump Administration of the decision on Tuesday and has stopped using federal funds to reimburse subgrantees for family planning services since July 15.
The state Department of Health will now use state funds to support its family planning network and support doctors and providers in providing continuous comprehensive family planning and health care services.
A statement issued by Gov. Jay Inslee, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Secretary of Health John Wiesman emphasizes that the state feels it's important to ensure that "patient access to quality reproductive healthcare is preserved."
Title X is a federal grant program dedicated to providing comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services to low-income families or uninsured people who might not otherwise have access to these health care services.
The Trump Administration has proposed sweeping changes to Title X that would restrict patient access to information about abortions and other reproductive health care.
Over 20 states have filed suits against the Trump Administration and the proposed changes to Title X since March 2019.