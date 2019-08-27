OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has canceled a series of wolf-related meetings over threats of violence.
Steve Pozzanghera, the WDFW's eastern region director, said, "We got to a point where the department could simply not assure the safety of the public or the staff."
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, the WDFW announced the cancellation at the Wolf Advisory Group meeting in Moses Lake Tuesday.
The organization is planning for when wolves are no longer a state or federally endangered species by developing a post-recovery plan that includes conservation and species management.
In order to continue developing the plan, WDFW must allow public comments. A meeting was scheduled in Spokane on Sept. 3, but public comment remains open online.
When the WDFW started planning them meetings they began working alongside local law enforcement knowing that wolf issues are nearly always contentious.
At some point during the planning process, the organization began seeing specific Facebook posts threatening violence, with several threats focused on agency plans to kill wolves that attacked cattle.
Washington's statewide Wolf Coordinator, Julia Smith, said the agency is going to continue with its public feedback forums and will hold three virtual open houses to replace the in-person meetings that were canceled.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, wolves are protected by state endangered species rules in the eastern third of the state. They remain federally protected in the western two-thirds of the state.
WDFW hopes to have a post-recovery plan in place if and when wolves are delisted, either at the federal or the state level.