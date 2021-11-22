OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state's 16th Secretary of State was sworn into office on Monday. State Sen. Steve Hobbs ( D-Lake Stevens) replaces Kim Wyman who resigned mid-term to join the United States Department of Homeland Security.
During the swearing-in process, Hobbs pledged to continue enhancing the integrity of elections.
“As secretary of state, it is my duty to instill confidence in Washington’s electorate that our elections system maintains a strong security posture heading into the 2022 midterms,” he said. “Part of that effort is acting quickly on false information about our elections system and providing the public with verified information from trusted sources.”
According to the Office of the Secretary of State, Hobbs served in the U.S. Army for over 32 years and is currently a lieutenant colonel in the Washington State National Guard.