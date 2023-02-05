SPOKANE, Wash. - Calvary Baptist Church, Washington state's longest active African-American church, celebrated its 133rd anniversary on Sunday.
The church was founded in 1890, the year after Washington became a state. A handful of Black settlers in early Spokane established Calvary Baptist because there wasn't a Black church in town at that time–or the state, for that matter.
Sunday served as a day of reflection, but also a look towards the future for leaders of the church. They say it's great to honor where they've come from, but there's still work to be done.
"Here we stand, 133 years later still praising, still saving, still worshiping," said Assistant Pastor Rev. Amos Atkinson Jr. "It was a struggle to get here, but with their dedication, their prayers, with their constant faith, they were able to make it. Here we are today 133 years later reaping the rewards of what was set before us."
Rev. Atkinson Jr. noted the significance of celebrating Calvary Baptist's anniversary during Black History Month. He said Black History Month is about being heard and understanding the past, noting that Black history and the history of Calvary Baptist go hand in hand, because its congregation over time tells the history of Spokane, the state of Washington and the nation as a whole.
Luc Jasmin III serves as Eastern Washington's representative for Washington Governor Jay Inslee's office, and read a proclamation from the governor to the congregation.
"Through two world wars, the civil rights movement, a global pandemic and numerous other historical events, Calvary Baptist Church has demonstrated a profound commitment to service and pursuit of a more just and equitable world," Jasmin said.
Rev. C.W. Anderson is the current–and longest-serving–pastor in Calvary's storied history, and reflected on what's made it so special in his almost 50 years leading the congregation.
"It's a part of me, day and night. I love what I do," Rev. Anderson said. "It doesn't matter what the pigmentation of your skin [is], everyone has always been welcome to Calvary."
That sentiment was echoed by Spokane City Council Member Betsy Wilkerson, who said she grew up attending Calvary Baptist Church, and considered Rev. Anderson to be a father-figure.
"It's the people inside this building over 133 years that has kept this standing, that has provided a safe place for the community and the people to worship," Wilkerson said.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl also spoke to the congregation on Sunday.
"For 133 years you all have been a light for the entire city, the entire state and for the entire country as well," Meidl said.
For more information on Calvary Baptist Church, visit their website.