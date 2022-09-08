OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal is calling on the 2023 legislature to fund universal free meals for all students as a part of basic education.
Reykdal announced a funding proposal on Thursday, which would feed 1.1 million students in the state at no cost.
"When students are hungry, their ability to learn and engage in school is impacted,” Reykdal said. “Quality nutrition is a key component of student success and access to meals is an important part of being at school. We have to stop expecting families to foot the bill for resources and supports that are a normal part of the school day.”
For the previous two years, waivers from the federal government allowed students to eat free of charge. However, starting this school year, those waivers go away.
There are options for students to apply for the free or reduced-price lunch programs. However, right now, a family of four with a household income of about $51,000 would pay around $2,300 for their children to eat lunch and breakfast at school.
In 2022, the legislature approved a requirement for all eligible schools to participate in the federal government's Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). This program provides free meals for students in schools experiencing poverty.
With the expansion of the program, in the 2022-23 school year, more than half of Washington's students will be in a school providing meals to students for free. Reykdal's proposal asks the legislature to invest $86 million annually to provide meals at no charge for the 330,000 students who are not eligible for free or reduced-priced meals and are not attending a CEP school.