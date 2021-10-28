OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State school employees are nearly 90% vaccinated, outpacing the statewide average by nearly 20%, according to an announcement from State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.
Data from the superintendent's office shows over 90% of classroom employees, who work closely with children, are fully vaccinated. For school building and district office employees, the number sits in the mid and high 80s.
Governor Inslee's mandate required all Washington school employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 if they wished to continue their employment. The mandate allows for medical and religious exemptions, which some school employees have opted for.
The data shows 9.6% obtained religious exemptions and another .7% have medical exemptions. Accommodations like additional protective equipment, social distancing and changes to job duties are being provided to these individuals.
Less than 1% of employees chose not to get vaccinated and did not obtain an exemption. These employees either retired, resigned or were fired in line with the mandate.
“Our school employees are fully vaccinated at rates of 14–18 percentage points higher than the statewide average of vaccinated adults in Washington,” Reykdal said. “This means our students are more likely to come into contact with an unvaccinated adult at the grocery store, a restaurant, or another community area than at their school.”
For a breakdown of the vaccination data of Washington's school employees, click here.