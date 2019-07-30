OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State residents who identify with genders other than male or female, or if they don't identify with a gender at all, will soon have the option to select X on their state-issued identification.
The gender X designation means the gender is not exclusively male or female and would also be available on instruction permits and ID cards.
The Washington State Department Licensing proposed the change earlier this year to help create more consistency with Washington State birth certificates that also use the gender X designation.
Elayne Wylie, co-executive director of Gender Justice League, said the designation is a step in the right direction.
“It’s imperative of our government to include as many people as possible so that people actually feel like they’re part of society, and that they’re seen and heard,” Wylie said.
Before the designation was made available, Washington state residents who applied for a license or ID card and had the gender X designation on their birth certificate were turned away.