OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington is moving up the end-date of the state's mask mandate following new guidance from the CDC.
Gov. Inslee initially announced the mandate would end of March 21. Now, the requirement is set to be lifted on March 11 at 11:59 p.m.
“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement. While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously,” Inslee said in a statement.
Following the date, masks will still be required in health care, corrections and long-term care facilities. The federal mandate for public transportation will also still be in effect.