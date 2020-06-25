OLYMPIA - The number of initial claims for unemployment benefits in Washington made a 2% increase.
According to the Washington Employment Security Department, there were 29,612 initial regular unemployment claims during the week of June 14 - June 20. There were also 718,615 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories made, up 3.3% from the week before.
"Initial regular claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 450% percent above last year's weekly new claims applications," The ESD said in a press release.
ESD paid out more than $532.9 million for 410,836 individual claims, which is an increase of $78.2 million for 10,957 more claims from the previous week.
Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:
- A total of 2,154,353 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic.
- A total of 1,119,821 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits.
- ESD has paid out more than $6.5 billion in benefits.
- 875,979 people who have filed an initial claim have been paid.
"Although we did see a very slight increase in initial claims this week, we have held fairly steady the last three weeks at around 29,000 new unemployment claims," ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said. "While this is a significant drop from our peak earlier in the crisis, we have leveled off at what are still record high number -- exceeding what we saw in the peak of the recession. ESD is committed to helping eligible Washingtonians get unemployment benefits as quickly as possible and helping both workers and employers navigate the changing workforce landscape."
