...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected.
This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Moscow, Plummer, Grand Coulee, Pullman, Harrington,
Cheney, Worley, Mohler, Lamona, Odessa, Quincy, Ralston, Coulee
Dam, Stratford, La Crosse, Rosalia, Peck, Coeur d'Alene, Tekoa,
Wilbur, Nezperce, Craigmont, Hayden, Uniontown, Creston, Colfax,
Ephrata, Ritzville, Potlatch, Oakesdale, Waha, Post Falls, Lapwai,
Culdesac, Moses Lake, Othello, Genesee, Electric City, Gifford,
Kamiah, Coulee City, Rockford, Winchester, Spokane, Davenport, and
Lewiston.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related
illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or
adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
...Hot, dry, and unstable fire weather conditions Friday and
Saturday...
.Very hot temperatures and low relative humidity values will
accompany an unstable air mass Friday and Saturday. Ongoing
wildfires may grow rapidly under these conditions. A weather
disturbance Saturday will bring gusty winds and isolated dry
lightning.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR HOT...DRY...AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND
CENTRAL IDAHO PANHANDLE, SELKIRK MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST
WASHINGTON, FOOTHILLS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, WATERVILLE
PLATEAU, WESTERN AND EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND
SPOKANE AREA...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central
Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk
Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather
Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire
Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather
Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather
Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone
708).
* Winds: Southeast 5 to 15 mph on Friday. Southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday.
* Timing: Friday 12 PM PDT through Saturday evening.
* Relative Humidities: 7 to 20 percent Friday, 15 to 30 percent
Saturday.
* Temperatures: 95 to 102 Friday, 85 to 93 Saturday.
* Impacts: Very hot temperatures paired with extremely dry and
unstable conditions will present high risk for rapid growth to
ongoing fires and concern for new fire starts across the region.
Thunderstorms on Saturday could initiate new wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&