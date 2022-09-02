Smackout Pack Wolf

COLVILLE, Wash. - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties.

According to the WDFW, three producers in the area took proactive, non-lethal measures to deter the wolf without seeing results.

WDFW said Susewind's decision is consistent with the guidance of the state's Wolf Conservation and Management plan and department policy.

WDFW has documented five instances of cattle being attacked in the last two weeks impacting three livestock producers and resulting in four dead and two injured calves.

The lethal removal of a wolf from the Smackout pack territory is not expected to harm the wolf population's ability to reach the statewide or local recovery objective. In previous years, WDFW has documented between 12 and 30 deaths per year and the pack has continued to grow and expand its range.

WDFW will give its next update on this wolf activity on Sept. 8.

