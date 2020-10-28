SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state legislature passed a law in 2019 to stay on daylight savings time permanently, the Seattle Times reported. However, due to federal law, states aren't allowed to stay on permanent daylight time without congressional support.
This means that unless Congress acts on this legislation, which was signed by Gov. Inslee and had strong bipartisan support, it can't be acted upon.
In 2019, Washington's U.S. senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell both said they would support the effort by Congress.
Over the past few years, more states are showing interest in staying on daylight time. This includes Washington, where Spokane Rep. Marcus Riccelli has issued statements saying he supports federal backing of the legislation
So, you will be turning back the clocks on Nov. 1 because until Congress backs the legislation, Washington will continue to participate in daylight savings.
