Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication Of Narrative Review In The Journal Headache Supporting Need For Novel Formulations Of Dihydroergotamine (DHE) In Addressing Acute Treatment Of Migraine

DHE is Well-Tolerated and Demonstrates Reliable Benefits According to Review of More than 70 Years of Clinical Practice Data DHE Offers Rapid Onset, Sustained Effects Lasting Up to 48 Hours and Works at Any Time Point After Migraine Onset INP104, by Targeting the Upper Nasal Cavity, is Exploring a Lower Dose of Nasally Delivered DHE than FDA-Approved and Investigational Products in Development