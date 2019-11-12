Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...AIR STAGNATION WHICH MEANS LIGHT WINDS, STRONG MORNING INVERSIONS, AND POOR CONDITIONS FOR POLLUTION DISPERSION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY. ADVISORIES MAY BE EXTENDED BEYOND THIS PERIOD. * IMPACTS...POOR AIR QUALITY MAY CAUSE ISSUES FOR PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY INDICATES THAT DUE TO LIMITED MOVEMENT OF AN AIR MASS IN THE ADVISORY AREA, POLLUTION HAS THE POTENTIAL TO INCREASE TO DANGEROUS LEVELS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR PHYSICIAN'S ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH HIGH LEVELS OF AIR POLLUTION DURING PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR. STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES HIGHLY RECOMMEND THAT NO OUTDOOR BURNING OCCUR AND THAT RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES BE LIMITED AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. ACCORDING TO STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES, PROLONGED PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR CAN HOLD POLLUTANTS CLOSE TO THE GROUND WHERE PEOPLE LIVE AND BREATHE. CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL BURN AGENCY FOR ANY CURRENT RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&