The Department of Defence announced the deaths of two soldiers and one airman who were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
They are Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington, Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Virginia and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania.
According to the Department of Defense, the service members died on Nov. 27 from injuries sustained when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Andar, Ghazni Province in Afghanistan.
The soldiers were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The airman was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
The incident is under investigation.