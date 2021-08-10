PULLMAN,WA- Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols for students returning to Pullman.
The patrols will start August 12 and run through August 15.
Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas county will be focusing on speeding, distracted and impaired driving, and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.
Speeding remains a major cause of collisions across the state. Troopers will closely monitor posted speed limits to prevent tragedies from occurring on our roadways.
Drivers should pay close attention to all speed limit changes as they travel across the state. Troopers will have zero tolerance for drivers found to be impaired while behind the wheel.
Also, motorists should not drive distracted. We ask that when you are behind the wheel your main focus should be safe operation of your vehicle. “Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone arrives back to school safely and without incident,” said WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis.
Motorists traveling to and from WSU will see an increased WSP presence on State Routes 26 & 195 as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.
The WSP, WSU, and other state and local officials will be working hard throughout the year to ensure everyone heading to and from Pullman has a safe and enjoyable trip.
WSP public information officers will be updating information throughout the emphasis using the hashtag #BeSafeCougs