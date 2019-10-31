Some confusion is surrounding the upcoming ending of Daylight Saving Time, as Washingtonians are wondering: Do we still switch our clocks back an hour early Sunday morning?
The short answer is yes. However, it could be for the last time, depending on what the federal government decides.
Washington lawmakers passed a law earlier this year to keep Daylight Saving time year round. Gov. Jay Inslee then approved the bill back in May.
However under the Uniform Time Act of 1966, a federal law, forgoing the time change requires approval from Congress. At the moment, there is no word or timeline on when or if Congress will make an exception.
Washington will either need Congress to pass legislation granting a federal waiver, or the U.S. Secretary of Transportation will have to approve the mandate themselves.
So for now, you'll want to plan to move your clock back an hour after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. Whether this is for the last time remains a mystery.
Democratic Rep. Marcus Ricelli's bill moved that Washington moved to Daylight Saving Time permanently, meaning later sunrises and later sunsets and providing extra afternoon daylight.
