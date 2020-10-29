Kit Kat, Reese's, Starburst oh my! It's that time of the year again, when data comes out about the #1 candy in each state. With Halloween quickly approaching, here's what Zippia found.
Here's the breakdown, according to Zippia:
- Starburst is a favorite with 6 states loving the fruity squares above all else
- The winner is in, and between chocolate and non-chocolate candy it’s a…toss-up.
- 25 states prefer chocolates candies while 25 prefer gummies, fruit-flavored candies, and other non-chocolate candies.
- If you ever wondered who likes those little orange and black wrapped candies deceptively titled “peanut butter kisses,” the answer is Connecticut. Really, Connecticuters? You’d rather have those tiny-unpleasant tasting bricks than a Reeses Peanut Butter Cup or Crunch bar?
- New Hampshire isn’t much better, loving Circus Peanuts more than anyone other than my grandma.
- 4 states favorite candy comes on a stick
- Iowa may be home to the most candy lovers- In addition to Starbursts, they like Jolly Ranchers, MMs, and Twix the best.
- Unsurprisingly, candy searches soar in October.
- Missouri is for nerds and Alaska is for smarties. Or the candies anyways.
Zippia came to these conclusions using Google Trends. Gum was excluded from the candy list.
For the full list, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.