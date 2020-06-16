Wages, money, dollars

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The average annual wage in Washington state grew by 6.7 percent in 2019, increasing to $69,000 last year.

According to the state Employment Security Department, this was the largest percentage increase year over year since 1999.

The average weekly wage rose from $1,255 in 2018 to $1,340 in 2019. Those figures include only those wages covered by unemployment insurance.

The ESD says much of the increase was driven by an 8.7% increase in total earnings, growing by nearly $18.5 billion in 2019.

Industries like transportation and warehousing (7.1%), information (6.5%), and educational services (6.4%) saw the largest average wage growth in 2019.

The average annual wage is used to calculate unemployment benefits for jobless workers and worker's compensation benefits.

