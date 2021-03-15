Washington's Lottery announces luckiest retailer in Eastern Washington

With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, Washingtonians may be looking for a four-leaf clover, horseshoe or rabbit foot, but when it comes to potentially finding that pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, Washington’s Lottery is stepping in to help by announcing its 2020 Luckiest Retailers that sold the most winning prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Fred Meyer at 12120 N Division St in Spokane is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Eastern Region, with 6 Wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Eastern Region are:

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12120 N Division St in Spokane

6 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 10618 E Sprague Ave in Spokane Valley

6 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 14202 N Market St in Mead

6 Wins: Andersons Grocery at 711 S Clark Ave in Republic

5 Wins: Safeway at 2507 W Wellesley Ave in Spokane

5 Wins: Safeway at 2509 E 29th Ave in Spokane

5 Wins: Albertson’s at 400 Bridge St in Clarkston

5 Wins: Harvest Foods at 260 W 3rd Ave in Kettle Falls

5 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 3321 W Indian Trail Rd in Spokane

5 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 5912 Highway 291 in Nine Mile Falls

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.