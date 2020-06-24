Since Washington's stay-at-home order was put in place, the state's poison control center has seen an increase in chemical exposures.
In the first 161 days of 2020, the misuse of household cleaners, bleach and rubbing alcohol for all ages increased by 54% from the same amount of days in 2019.
Hand sanitizer exposure for children 12 and under increased by 52% from 2019 (Jan. 1-April 28).
According to the Washington Poison Center (WAPC), 87% of patients exposed to hand sanitizer, household cleaning products, bleach and rubbing alcohol were managed at home by WAPC specialist, saving about $2.6 billion patient dollars.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
For information on ordering Mr. Yuk stickers, CLICK HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.