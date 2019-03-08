WATCH: Actor Anthony Hopkins' house just feet from falling off of cliff

Watch again

Actor Anthony Hopkins' Malibu mansion is literally on the edge of destruction.

The multi-million dollar Malibu home is just feet from falling off a cliff.

All of the rain the area has been experiencing the last few weeks has made the land around the house erode to a dangerous degree.

The aerial footage reveals scaffolding on one side where the Silence of the Lambs actor is clearly having work done on the home.

This isn't the house's first brush with danger. It miraculously survived the Woosley Fire only months ago.

The house right next door was completely destroyed and is now an empty lot.