Watch again

It's the most adorable video you'll see today. Promise.

After undergoing weeks of recovery a marine facility in Maine, a cute little seal was released back into the ocean on Wednesday.

A young Harp Seal cautiously popped out of her cage at Popham Beach State Park Wednesday morning.

She's the 43rd seal to be rescued this year by Marine Mammals of Maine.

The adorable little seal waddled down the beach before her looking back at her rescuers, eventually reaching the water and giving one final look before diving into the ocean.

Seal 43 was in rehabilitation for a little over a month.

Marine Mammals of Maine says it's seeing an uptick in the number of seals stranded along the coast.

So far, they've saved 90 seals since January. Last year, they saved 9 all year and experts say they aren't sure what's causing the increase.