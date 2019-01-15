Watch again

MADISON, GA - Eleven-month-old Scarlet Benjamin received her first hearing aids last week – and her reaction has melted hearts across the country.

Scarlet was born 3 months early and suffered a serious infection early on which caused her to lose her hearing but, now her new hearing aids are making a world of difference!

Scarlet's mom took video showing Scarlet just moments after receiving her hearing aids.

Her older sister is seen talking to her and scarlet soon begins smiling and laughing at the sound of her voice.

Scarlet's mom says it was a tough and emotional experience to go through when Scarlet was born but, she's happy to see her baby is now doing so well.