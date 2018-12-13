VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA - Australian robbery suspects were caught on camera using an excavator to break into a bank.
Two robbers used an excavator to plow through Bendigo Bank's front wall Wednesday.
This footage shows one man operating the huge machine before smashing through the front window while another man waits nearby with a white truck.
After entering the bank, they both get into the white truck and drive away, abandoning the excavator at the scene.
The duo reportedly stole several cash boxes of unknown value before activating the alarm and fleeing.