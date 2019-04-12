WATCH: Bear caught on camera running through California neighborhood

A bear was caught running through a neighborhood in Yuba City, California.
Neighbors called police around 2:00am Wednesday morning after spotting the bear taking a stroll. When police got there, they found the bear but realized the animal was probably a cub because of its small size, saying the bear probably weighed 125 pounds and was just over five feet tall.
Fish and Game was contacted but decided to let the bear leave on its own. A few hours later, police spotted the same bear, this time the bear was cornered and ran up a tree. Fish and Game came out, tranquilized the bear and moved it to a safer location.