Bear steal package from Reno doorstep

We're no strangers to porch pirates here in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area, unfortunately. However, you might find some humor in this latest porch pirate video out of Reno, Nevada. 

The video, released by Ring, shows a bear walking up to a porch, sniffing around the front porch of a home and then deciding to take a package from the doorstep. 

"Ring’s motion sensing technology initiated HD video recording as soon as the bear stumbled onto the property and sent a notification to the homeowner’s mobile device," Ring said in a press release. "The homeowner shared the video to the free Neighbors app by Ring, used to help Neighbors stay up to date on local crime and safety information."

Tags

Recommended for you