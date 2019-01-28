We're no strangers to porch pirates here in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area, unfortunately. However, you might find some humor in this latest porch pirate video out of Reno, Nevada.

The video, released by Ring, shows a bear walking up to a porch, sniffing around the front porch of a home and then deciding to take a package from the doorstep.

"Ring’s motion sensing technology initiated HD video recording as soon as the bear stumbled onto the property and sent a notification to the homeowner’s mobile device," Ring said in a press release. "The homeowner shared the video to the free Neighbors app by Ring, used to help Neighbors stay up to date on local crime and safety information."