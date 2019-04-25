WATCH: Bear wandering through South Lake Tahoe neighborhood decides to peek inside Prius

A homeowner in South Lake Tahoe noticed the door on their Prius was wide open earlier this month.
The homeowner checked their Ring camera and immediately spotted the culprit: A bear.
A bear could be seen walking up to the car and without hesitation, trying the door handle and opening the driver's door!
However, that was it. The bear quickly peered inside, didn't apparently see anything appealing and walked off.
Unfortunately leaving the car door wide open and the dome light on.
No word if the car owner's battery was depleted because of the light.