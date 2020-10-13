SWINOUJSCIE, Poland - The biggest World War II bomb found in Poland exploded underwater Tuesday while being defused.
The tallboy bomb was used by Britain's Royal Air Force in World War II.
It was dropped in 1945 in an attack on a German cruiser.
It weighed nearly 12,000 pounds, including 5,300 pounds of explosive.
A navy spokesman told state-run news that the object can be considered as neutralized and will not pose any more threats. He added that all mine divers were outside the danger zone.
More than 750 people were evacuated from the area.
Officials said no one was injured and no infrastructure had been damaged.
