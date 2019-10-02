DALLAS, Texas - After learning the fate of Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, the brother of the victim, Brandt Jean, took to the stand and delivered an emotional statement to the court room.
The statement included words of forgiveness, tears and an offer of a hug.
"If you truly are sorry, I know, I can speak for myself, I forgive you, and I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you. And I don't think anyone can say it again, I'm speaking for myself, not even behalf on my family, but I love you just like anyone else," Jean said. "I'm not going to say I hope you rot and die just like my brother did, but I personally want the best for you. I wasn't going to ever say this in front of my family or anyone but, I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you, because I know that's exactly what Botham would want you to do. And the best would be give your life to Christ."
Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering her neighbor, Bothan Jean, in 2018 in his Texas apartment. Guyger claimed she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.