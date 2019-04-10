WATCH: California police officer saves choking infant

Watch again

A California police officer is being hailed a hero after rescuing a choking baby in Culver City."

Officer Brian Cappell's body camera captured his urgent search for the choking child in a grey car.

While the 10-month-old's mother pulled over to call 911, her 10-year-old sister ran down the street for help and flagged down Officer Cappell.

Cappell followed found the girl and delivered back blows to the infant until she finally started breathing and crying.

City Hall in Culver City honored Officer Cappell for his heroic effort Tuesday night.

"I'm confident if it was one of my partners he would have done the same thing," Officer Cappell said. "I just happened to be a couple of blocks away."

The girl's mother was obviously very thankful for Officer Cappell's heroic actions.

"At the moment I was completely in shock, extremely relieved. As soon as we heard that cry. It was like an angel. God sent his angel through him."

Officer Cappell says he's humbled and blessed by all the attention.