Super Bowl LIII is right around the corner and with that comes many anticipated ads, but Coca-cola says their new commercial won't be playing during this years game.
The company has given us some of the best ads in Super Bowl history, but for the first time in 12-years, we will not see a coke ad during America’s most watched telecast of the year.
However, we will see the new ad that celebrates unity just before the game as part of the pregame show broadcast.
Coke says it wanted this ad, inspired by a 1975 Andy Warhol quote to air before the National Anthem as Americans come together in their living rooms to remind everyone that "Together Is Beautiful".
Super Bowl LIII will be held in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will take place Feb. 3 and will be broadcast on CBS.